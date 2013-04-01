NEW DELHI, April 1 Coal shipments to India, the
world's fourth-biggest importer of the fuel, rose 9.6 percent to
9.65 million tonnes in February from a year earlier, provisional
data from government sources showed, as thermal coal imports
nearly doubled.
Domestic production of coal, which fuels more than half of
India's power generation, has lagged capacity growth in the
power sector, where energy production falls far short of the
demands of a fast-growing economy and an increasingly affluent
population.
However, soaring coal imports are adding to pressure on the
country's current account deficit, which widened to a record
high in the December quarter.
Thermal coal imports were 7.0 million tonnes in February,
while coking coal imports were 2.16 million tonnes, the data
obtained by Reuters showed on Monday, as supply lagged demand in
the energy-hungry nation.
In value terms, February coal shipments to the world's
third-largest coal producer after China and the United States
were worth 51.75 billion rupees ($952 million).
Indonesia maintained its top slot as the No. 1 coal exporter
into India, accounting for more than half of the shipments in
February, followed by Australia.
India imported 122.62 million tonnes of coal between April
and February, up 27.3 percent from a year earlier, the figures
showed. The cumulative imports were worth about 777 billion
rupees ($14.30 billion).
Thermal or steam coal, the fuel mainly used by power
producers, accounted for 72.5 percent of India's coal shipments
in February.
The coal ministry expects India to produce 574.4 million
tonnes of coal in the 2012/13 fiscal year that just ended, 6.4
percent up from a year earlier. But that is expected to be 192
million tonnes shy of galloping demand in Asia's third-largest
economy.
On a calorific-value adjusted basis, given the higher grade
of imported coal, the shortfall translates into roughly 130
million tonnes.
Total thermal coal imports in 2012/13 are seen at around 110
million tonnes, trade sources said in January.
In 2011/12, India imported about 103 million tonnes of
thermal and coking coal, a nearly 50 percent jump from a year
earlier.
($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees)
