NEW DELHI, June 6 India will not restrict
imports of low-grade coal, two sources in the coal ministry
said, allaying fears that top thermal coal exporter Indonesia
may see a fall in sales.
China, a top importer of Indonesian coal, is said to be
drawing up plans to restrict imports of low-calorific value
(CV), high-ash and high-sulphur content coal.
The move is aimed at curbing air pollution and protecting
struggling domestic miners. and
One source close to the matter said there were "no present
plans" for such restrictions in India.
"But later if there are constraints on port capacities,
environment concerns, then it cannot be ruled out," one of the
sources said.
India places no restrictions on the imports of coal, which
are brought into the country by traders and consumers.
Coal is the main source of energy in India, with thermal
coal imports of 97.23 million tonnes in the 2012/13 fiscal year
through March. About 80 percent of those shipments came from
Indonesia.
Despite its abundant reserves of about 286 billion tonnes,
coal production in India has failed to keep pace with demand
from utilities for several years. That has led to chronic power
shortages that have crimped economic growth.
Coal traders said they expect thermal coal shipments to the
world's fourth-largest importer of the fuel to rise to 115
million-120 million tonnes in the year to March 2014.
India plans to add generation capacity of 88.54 gigawatts in
the five years to end-March 2017, compared with almost 55
gigawatts in the previous five-year period.
Indonesia exports largely low-rank coal, the bulk of which
has a calorific value in the 3,600-4,200 gross-as-received (GAR)
range.
This is well below the 5,500 net-as-received (NAR) calorific
value more typical of Australian or South African coal, as 5,500
NAR equates to about 5,800 GAR.
