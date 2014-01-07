NEW DELHI Jan 7 India's coal imports rose 20
percent to 105.8 million tonnes in April-October from a year
earlier as power producers turned to Indonesia to help feed new
plants, according to data from mjunction services, an online
market operator.
Regulatory and bureaucratic delays in adding new mines and
expanding existing ones have made India the No. 3 importer of
coal, even though it sits on what BP ranks as the world's
fifth-largest reserves. Imports leaped 34 percent to 137.56
million tonnes in 2012/13.
April-October shipments of thermal coal, used in power
generation, jumped 28 percent to 81.6 million tonnes, according
to mjunction services, which is jointly owned by Tata Steel Ltd
and SAIL.
India's generation capacity increased in the seven months
with the addition of new plants, while benchmark thermal coal
prices fell, reaching their lowest levels in almost four years
in September.
Imports of coking coal for making steel, the second-biggest
contributor to total shipments, were nearly flat at 19.35
million tonnes.
The Indian government does not regularly release data on
coal imports.
Its domestic production, 81 percent of which is from
state-owned Coal India Ltd, could fall short of demand
by 155 million tonnes this fiscal year, according to the Coal
Ministry. That could lead to a 13 percent rise in imports.
Coal India has fallen short of its production target for at
least the past six years due to difficulties in obtaining
environmental approvals, lack of railway access and other
issues. Its April-December output of 319.2 million was 4 percent
less than its target for the period.
The world's largest coal mining company launched its first
tender in November, seeking to import 5 million tonnes of coal
to supply power producers until March 2015.
The need for reform of the coal mining sector means India is
expected to remain a big importer, with Coal India estimating a
shortage of 350 million tonnes for 2016-17.
Indonesia could be the biggest beneficiary. It already
accounts for more than 50 percent of India's coal imports, ahead
of Australia and South Africa.
Several coal blocks allocated to companies from 1998 to 2009
for development are yet to start production. Recent
court-mandated investigations into the allocations by the
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have further delayed
mining.
The CBI said last week it had registered two cases regarding
the alleged supply of low quality Indonesian coal by a private
company to fuel power plants operated by National Thermal Power
Corp.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; editing by Jane Baird)