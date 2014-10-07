NEW DELHI Oct 7 India's coal imports surged 19
percent to 16 million tonnes in September from a year ago as
fuel-hungry power companies bought at lower international prices
to bring in much-needed supplies, according to preliminary data
from online trader mjunction.
More than half of India's power plants had only enough coal
to run uninterrupted for less than a week as of Sept. 29 due to
lower output from state-owned Coal India - the worst
stock level since a crippling blackout in 2012.
Stocks have also been drawn down because New Delhi has asked
coal-fired plants to produce more electricity as hydropower has
dropped in the past three months because of weak monsoon rains.
"Imports rose mainly due to continued softness in
international coal prices, coming up of new plants and slightly
lower availability of domestic coal," said Viresh Oberoi, chief
executive of mjunction, a joint venture of Tata steel
and the Steel Authority of India Ltd.
The average price of coal from Indonesia and South Africa
fell 6-9 percent in September from a year earlier, Oberoi said.
India's inbound shipments of thermal coal, used mainly to
generate power, rose to 12.95 million tonnes last month from
10.05 million a year earlier.
Imports of coking coal, used in making steel, fell slightly
to 2.53 million, said mjunction, whose data is based on the
monitoring of vessel positions and figures from shipping firms.
Total coal shipments were 16.12 million tonnes in August,
mjunction said. The Indian government does not regularly release
coal import data.
The inability of Coal India - accounting for 80 percent of
the country's coal output - to raise production fast enough to
keep up with demand has made India the third-largest coal
importer despite sitting on the fifth-largest reserves.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Tom Hogue)