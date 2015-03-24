By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, March 24 India's coal imports are
expected to jump 19 percent to a record of about 200 million
tonnes this fiscal year, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup told
Reuters, as power companies add capacity to meet rising demand
even as millions go without electricity.
Shipments into the world's third-largest coal importer are,
however, likely to slide back to about 160 million tonnes next
year starting April 1 as state-run Coal India Ltd and
private companies ramp up output, Swarup said on Tuesday.
India, which buys most of its coal from Indonesia, Australia
and South Africa, is targeting to stop imports of
power-generating thermal coal in the next few years though
purchases of high-grade steelmaking coal will continue.
Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, is expected to
boost output by 50 million tonnes in 2015/16 to 550 million
tonnes, Swarup said. The government has set it a target of 1
billion tonnes by 2019/20.
Coal demand was estimated at 787.03 million tonnes for this
fiscal year and is going to jump in the next few years, driven
by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to supply power to
all.
About 280 million people in 56 million homes, or about a
fourth of India's 1.2 billion people, still go without
electricity though coal-fired power generation has been rising
steadily.
