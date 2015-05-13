NEW DELHI May 13 India's imports of raw and
processed coal, or coke, rose 19 percent to 21 million tonnes in
April from a year earlier as low prices drew buyers, according
to provisional data from commodities trader mjunction.
Imports into the world's third-biggest coal buyer, however,
were about 12 percent lower than the 24 million tonnes for
March, mjunction Chief Executive and Managing Director Viresh
Oberoi said in an email.
"The situation is likely to improve in May as consumers
would start stocking for the upcoming monsoons, while continued
soft trend in prices might encourage them to procure higher
quantities of imported coal," Oberoi said.
Government data on imports generally comes with a lag and
varies with those from private firms like mjunction, which
collects data from a greater number of ports and includes
additional coal grades.
