US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW DELHI Nov 9 India's coal imports fell 5 percent in October in their fourth straight monthly decline, the coal secretary said on Monday, as domestic production rises fast under the government's push to open a mine a month.
April-October imports fell 4.6 percent from the year-ago period, coal secretary Anil Swarup tweeted citing data from the trade ministry. He did not give any volume figures. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)