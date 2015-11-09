NEW DELHI Nov 9 India's coal imports fell 5 percent in October in their fourth straight monthly decline, the coal secretary said on Monday, as domestic production rises fast under the government's push to open a mine a month.

April-October imports fell 4.6 percent from the year-ago period, coal secretary Anil Swarup tweeted citing data from the trade ministry. He did not give any volume figures. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)