By Sankalp Phartiyal NEW DELHI, Jan 6 India's coal imports fell for a sixth month in December, a government official said Wednesday, as the world's third-biggest buyer of the fuel expands domestic mines to boost output and expand power generation. India shipped in 12.35 million tonnes of coal last month, a 34.3 percent decline from the same month a year ago. Imports slipped thanks to a jump in production by state-run Coal India , the world's biggest miner of the fuel that is opening one new mine a month as the government fast-tracks environmental clearances. "Record coal production by Coal India leads to further reduction in imports," Coal Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted. Coal India's April-December production grew by a record 9 percent, keeping the country on course to reduce annual imports for the first time in five years. TABLE: Monthly coal imports in 2015/16 in million tonnes MONTH 2015/16 2014/15 PERCENTAGE CHANGE April 15.84 16.14 -1.88 May 21.35 15.86 34.62 June 17.26 16.89 2.20 July 12.82 17.88 -28.30 August 13.93 14.17 -1.69 September 12.64 17.30 -26.94 October 14.52 15.30 -5.10 November 11.6 22.6 -49 December 12.35 18.81 -34.3 April-Dec 132.3 155.4 -14.86 TABLE: India's annual coal imports in million tonnes YEAR IMPORT 2002/03 23.3 2003/04 21.7 2004/05 29.0 2005/06 38.6 2006/07 43.1 2007/08 49.8 2008/09 59.0 2009/10 73.3 2010/11 68.9 2011/12 102.9 2012/13 145.79 2013/14 166.86 2014/15 212.00 2015/16 (estimated) 170.00 Source: Coal ministry, trade ministry (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)