By Sankalp Phartiyal
NEW DELHI, Jan 6 India's coal imports fell for a
sixth month in December, a government official said Wednesday,
as the world's third-biggest buyer of the fuel expands domestic
mines to boost output and expand power generation.
India shipped in 12.35 million tonnes of coal last month, a
34.3 percent decline from the same month a year ago. Imports
slipped thanks to a jump in production by state-run Coal India
, the world's biggest miner of the fuel that is opening
one new mine a month as the government fast-tracks environmental
clearances.
"Record coal production by Coal India leads to further
reduction in imports," Coal Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted.
Coal India's April-December production grew by a record 9
percent, keeping the country on course to reduce annual imports
for the first time in five years.
TABLE: Monthly coal imports in 2015/16 in million tonnes
MONTH 2015/16 2014/15 PERCENTAGE CHANGE
April 15.84 16.14 -1.88
May 21.35 15.86 34.62
June 17.26 16.89 2.20
July 12.82 17.88 -28.30
August 13.93 14.17 -1.69
September 12.64 17.30 -26.94
October 14.52 15.30 -5.10
November 11.6 22.6 -49
December 12.35 18.81 -34.3
April-Dec 132.3 155.4 -14.86
TABLE: India's annual coal imports in million tonnes
YEAR IMPORT
2002/03 23.3
2003/04 21.7
2004/05 29.0
2005/06 38.6
2006/07 43.1
2007/08 49.8
2008/09 59.0
2009/10 73.3
2010/11 68.9
2011/12 102.9
2012/13 145.79
2013/14 166.86
2014/15 212.00
2015/16 (estimated) 170.00
Source: Coal ministry, trade ministry
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)