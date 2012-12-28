NEW DELHI Dec 28 India's thermal and coking coal imports jumped 73.6 percent to 13.8 million tonnes in November from a year earlier, provisional figures provided by two government sources showed, as thermal coal shipments more than doubled.

Thermal coal imports were 10.85 million tonnes in November, up from 3.8 million tonnes a year ago, provisional figures given to Reuters showed on Friday, as domestic supply lagged demand.

India imported 90 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal between April and November, up 26.8 percent from a year earlier.

Thermal or steam coal, the fuel mainly used by power producers, accounted for nearly 70 percent of coal shipments in the first eight months of the 2012/13 fiscal year.

The coal ministry expects India to produce 574.40 million tonnes of coal in 2012/13, 6.4 percent more from a year earlier.

But the shortfall between India's domestic coal supply and demand will be around 192 million tonnes in the fiscal year to March 2013, according to the coal ministry.

India is seen importing 100 million tonnes of thermal coal alone in this fiscal year, suppliers and end-users have said.

In 2011/12, Asia's third-largest economy, imported about 103 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal, a near 50 percent jump from a year earlier. (Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)