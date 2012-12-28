NEW DELHI Dec 28 India's thermal and coking
coal imports jumped 73.6 percent to 13.8 million tonnes in
November from a year earlier, provisional figures provided by
two government sources showed, as thermal coal shipments more
than doubled.
Thermal coal imports were 10.85 million tonnes in November,
up from 3.8 million tonnes a year ago, provisional figures given
to Reuters showed on Friday, as domestic supply lagged demand.
India imported 90 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal
between April and November, up 26.8 percent from a year earlier.
Thermal or steam coal, the fuel mainly used by power
producers, accounted for nearly 70 percent of coal shipments in
the first eight months of the 2012/13 fiscal year.
The coal ministry expects India to produce 574.40 million
tonnes of coal in 2012/13, 6.4 percent more from a year earlier.
But the shortfall between India's domestic coal supply and
demand will be around 192 million tonnes in the fiscal year to
March 2013, according to the coal ministry.
India is seen importing 100 million tonnes of thermal coal
alone in this fiscal year, suppliers and end-users have said.
In 2011/12, Asia's third-largest economy, imported about 103
million tonnes of thermal and coking coal, a near 50 percent
jump from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)