NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's thermal and coking
coal imports jumped 39.1 percent to 12.7 million tonnes in
December from a year earlier, provisional figures provided by
two government sources showed, as thermal coal shipments
doubled.
Thermal coal imports were 10.58 million tonnes in December,
up from 5.02 million tonnes a year earlier, provisional figures
given to Reuters showed on Thursday, as domestic supply lagged
demand.
India imported 102.7 million tonnes of thermal and coking
coal between April and December, up 28.2 percent from a year
earlier, the figures showed.
Thermal or steam coal, the fuel mainly used by power
producers, accounted for 70 percent of India's coal shipments in
the first nine months of the 2012/13 fiscal year.
The coal ministry expects India to produce 574.4 million
tonnes of coal in 2012/13, 6.4 percent more from a year earlier.
But the shortfall between India's domestic coal supply and
demand will be around 192 million tonnes in the fiscal year to
March 2013, according to the coal ministry.
India is seen importing 100 million tonnes of thermal coal
alone in this fiscal year, suppliers and end-users have said.
In 2011/12, Asia's third-largest economy imported about 103
million tonnes of thermal and coking coal, a near 50 percent
jump from a year earlier.
