NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's thermal and coking coal imports jumped 39.1 percent to 12.7 million tonnes in December from a year earlier, provisional figures provided by two government sources showed, as thermal coal shipments doubled.

Thermal coal imports were 10.58 million tonnes in December, up from 5.02 million tonnes a year earlier, provisional figures given to Reuters showed on Thursday, as domestic supply lagged demand.

India imported 102.7 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal between April and December, up 28.2 percent from a year earlier, the figures showed.

Thermal or steam coal, the fuel mainly used by power producers, accounted for 70 percent of India's coal shipments in the first nine months of the 2012/13 fiscal year.

The coal ministry expects India to produce 574.4 million tonnes of coal in 2012/13, 6.4 percent more from a year earlier.

But the shortfall between India's domestic coal supply and demand will be around 192 million tonnes in the fiscal year to March 2013, according to the coal ministry.

India is seen importing 100 million tonnes of thermal coal alone in this fiscal year, suppliers and end-users have said.

In 2011/12, Asia's third-largest economy imported about 103 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal, a near 50 percent jump from a year earlier. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Anand Basu)