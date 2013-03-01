NEW DELHI, March 1 India's thermal and coking coal imports jumped 86 percent to 13.8 million tonnes in January from a year earlier, provisional data from government sources showed, as thermal coal shipments nearly tripled.

In value terms, January coal shipments to the world's fourth-biggest importer of the fuel were worth 77.2 billion rupees ($1.42 billion).

Thermal coal imports were 9.63 million tonnes in January, up from 3.42 million tonnes a year earlier, the data obtained by Reuters showed on Friday, as domestic supply lagged demand.

Indonesia was the top coal exporter to India, accounting for more than half of the shipments in January, followed by Australia.

India imported 112.8 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal between April and January, up 29 percent from a year earlier, the figures showed.

Soaring coal imports is one of the reasons for the country's worsening current account deficit, which is at about $80 billion, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said in his budget speech on Thursday.

India's coal imports in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year which ends in March were worth about 725 billion rupees ($13.33 billion).

Thermal or steam coal, the fuel mainly used by power producers, accounted for 70.9 percent of India's coal shipments.

The coal ministry expects India to produce 574.4 million tonnes of coal in 2012/13, 6.4 percent more than a year earlier. But domestic supply will not be adequate to meet surging demand from power producers in Asia's third-largest economy.

Total thermal coal imports are expected at around 110 million tonnes for the current fiscal year, three trade sources said last month.

In 2011/12, India imported about 103 million tonnes of thermal and coking coal, a nearly 50 percent jump from a year earlier.

($1 = 54.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Jason Neely)