July 11 India's thermal coal imports in May rose at its slowest pace this year at 18.9 percent to 9.76 million tonnes, provisional data obtained by Reuters showed. Coking coal imports fell 19.3 percent in May to 2.58 million tonnes, its fourth straight monthly fall, on lacklustre demand for the steelmaking ingredient, the data showed. Following is a table on India's thermal, coking and total coal import volumes in million tonnes since January 2013 versus the percentage change from a year ago. Month Thermal change coking change Total change 2013 mln T pct mln T pct mln T pct May 9.76 18.9 2.58 -19.3 12.85 8.4 April 9.95 48.1 2.20 -14.2 12.53 26.3 March 9.05 67.7 1.99 -3.3 11.44 28.8 Feb 7.00 87.1 2.16 -28.2 9.65 9.6 Jan 9.63 182.0 3.73 30.5 13.80 85.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 45.39 - 12.66 - 60.27 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Figures are provisional and are rounded off. Total include coke and briquettes. SOURCE: Government sources. (Compiled by Malini Menon in New Delhi, editing by Jeff Coelho)