By Malini Menon

NEW DELHI, July 11 India's thermal coal imports in May rose 18.9 percent from a year ago, but the pace of growth was the slowest this year due to modest demand ahead of the monsoon season, data from government sources showed.

India, which relies on coal to fuel more than half of its power generation, struggles with frequent power cuts due to insufficient supplies of coal and gas, which hinders economic growth and forces the nation to seek costly imports.

Thermal coal shipments to the world's fourth-largest coal importer rose to 9.76 million tonnes in May, provisional data obtained by Reuters showed.

Demand for the power station fuel typically jumps during the hot summer months of April and May on higher electricity usage.

However, showers ahead of the June-September monsoon season and sluggish economic growth kept the demand for the fuel under check in May, traders said.

"We saw some stocking up in March and April, prior to the monsoon season. But the pace started reducing from May and this will continue till September," said a trader who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Prices for Australian coal, the benchmark for Asia, have fallen about 30 percent since hitting a record high of $130 per tonne in 2011. They are down 12.26 percent since January.

Coal prices in Indonesia, India's biggest thermal coal supplier, typically track Australian prices.

India does not release coal import data on a regular basis. It places no restrictions on the imports of the commodity, which are brought into the country by traders and consumers.

FALLING COKING COAL IMPORTS

Coking coal imports fell 19.3 percent in May to 2.58 million tonnes, its fourth straight monthly fall, on modest demand for the steelmaking ingredient, the data showed.

Imports of coking coal are expected to rise in 2013/14 overall, however, as additional steelmaking capacity boosts demand in the world's fourth-largest steelmaker.

India's overall overseas coal purchases, which include coke and briquettes, also rose in May at their slowest pace this year - up 8.42 percent to 12.85 million tonnes - the data showed, again favoured by the high statistical base.

Lower prices meant the cost of May's total import volumes fell 19 percent from a year ago to 68.3 billion rupees ($1.14 billion).

However, traders warned this trend may not continue given the recent weakness in the local currency, which would offset gains from soft global coal prices.

The rupee, which began its losing streak since mid-May, hit an all-time low last month.

Indonesia maintained its top slot as the No. 1 coal exporter to India, accounting for 62.6 percent of the total shipments in April, followed by Australia and South Africa at 18.3 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.

Total imports this fiscal year to March 31, 2014 could hit 165 million tonnes, helping to meet the local supply shortfall, according to the government. This would be another record after total imports touched 135 million tonnes in 2012/13. ($1 = 59.9800 Indian rupees) (Editing by Jeff Coelho)