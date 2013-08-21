Aug 21 India's thermal coal imports rose in June
at their fastest pace in 2013 and jumped by more than half from
a year ago as traders and power utilities stocked up to get
through the monsoon season, provisional data from government
sources showed.
India's overall overseas coal purchases, which include coke
and briquettes, also rose in June at their fastest pace this
year - up 27.19 percent to 15.46 million tonnes - the data
showed.
Coking coal imports, however, dropped nearly a quarter in
June to 2.75 million tonnes, its fifth straight monthly fall, on
modest demand for the steelmaking ingredient.
Following is a table on India's thermal, coking and total
coal import volumes in million tonnes since January versus the
percentage change from a year ago.
Month Thermal Change Coking Change Total Change
2013 mln T pct mln T pct mln T pct
June 12.02 52.5 2.75 -23.9 15.46 27.19
May 9.76 18.9 2.58 -19.3 12.85 8.4
April 9.95 48.1 2.20 -14.2 12.53 26.3
March 9.05 67.7 1.99 -3.3 11.44 28.8
Feb 7.00 87.1 2.16 -28.2 9.65 9.6
Jan 9.63 182.0 3.73 30.5 13.80 85.8
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL* 57.41 - 15.41 - 75.73 -
----------------------------------------------------------------
*Figures are provisional, subject to upward revision, and are
rounded off. Total include coke and briquettes.
SOURCE: Government sources.
(Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)