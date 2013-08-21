Aug 21 India's thermal coal imports rose in June at their fastest pace in 2013 and jumped by more than half from a year ago as traders and power utilities stocked up to get through the monsoon season, provisional data from government sources showed. India's overall overseas coal purchases, which include coke and briquettes, also rose in June at their fastest pace this year - up 27.19 percent to 15.46 million tonnes - the data showed. Coking coal imports, however, dropped nearly a quarter in June to 2.75 million tonnes, its fifth straight monthly fall, on modest demand for the steelmaking ingredient. Following is a table on India's thermal, coking and total coal import volumes in million tonnes since January versus the percentage change from a year ago. Month Thermal Change Coking Change Total Change 2013 mln T pct mln T pct mln T pct June 12.02 52.5 2.75 -23.9 15.46 27.19 May 9.76 18.9 2.58 -19.3 12.85 8.4 April 9.95 48.1 2.20 -14.2 12.53 26.3 March 9.05 67.7 1.99 -3.3 11.44 28.8 Feb 7.00 87.1 2.16 -28.2 9.65 9.6 Jan 9.63 182.0 3.73 30.5 13.80 85.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 57.41 - 15.41 - 75.73 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Figures are provisional, subject to upward revision, and are rounded off. Total include coke and briquettes. SOURCE: Government sources. (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)