* Thermal coal imports at 12.15 mln T vs 6.5 mln T year ago * Total coal imports at 15.68 mln T vs 10.32 mln T y/y Oct 10 India's thermal coal imports in July jumped 88 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest rise in this fiscal year, on stockpiling by traders to sail through the monsoon season, provisional data obtained from government sources showed. Thermal or steam coal is used mainly in power generation. Nearly 60 percent of India's power generation is fuelled by coal. Unlike oil, which tops India's import bill, the country has the world's fourth-largest reserves of coal. But its inability to raise production to keep pace with capacity additions in the power sector has stoked the need for costlier imports. India's overall overseas coal purchases, which include coke and briquettes, also rose in July at the fastest pace this fiscal year - up 52 percent to 15.68 million tonnes - the data showed. Coking coal imports, however, were the only exception. They dropped nearly 15 percent in July to 2.8 million tonnes, the sixth straight monthly fall, on modest demand for the steel-making ingredient. Following is a table on India's thermal, coking and total coal import volumes in million tonnes since January 2013 versus the percentage change from a year ago. Month Thermal change coking change Total change 2013 mln T pct mln T pct mln T pct July 12.15 87.9 2.8 -14.8 15.68 51.94 June 12.02 52.6 2.75 -23.9 15.46 27.19 May 9.76 18.9 2.58 -19.3 12.85 8.4 April 9.95 48.1 2.20 -14.2 12.53 26.3 March 9.05 67.7 1.99 -3.3 11.44 28.8 Feb 7.00 87.1 2.16 -28.2 9.65 9.6 Jan 9.63 182.0 3.73 30.5 13.80 85.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 69.56 - 18.21 - 91.41 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Figures are provisional, subject to upward revision, and are rounded off. Total include coke and briquettes. SOURCE: Government sources. (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)