NEW DELHI Aug 5 India's total coal imports rose
13 percent to 18 million tonnes in July from a year earlier,
according to provisional data from online market operator
mjunction, propelled by weak prices and addition of new
coal-based power plants.
India, the world's third largest importer of the fossil
fuel, is cranking up generation from coal-fired power plants to
make up for a shortfall in hydro-electricity.
Coal and Power Minister Piyush Goyal told parliament on
Monday that power from dams has fallen considerably due to weak
monsoon rains this year. Coal-based generation, which accounts
for more than two-thirds of the total, grew 20 percent in June
but many plants are now critically short of coal.
"Import is practically rising every month and every year,
and it is likely to remain so as domestic production is not
enough to meet demand," said Viresh Oberoi, chief executive and
managing director of mjunction, a joint venture of Tata Steel
and Steel Authority of India Ltd.
India is struggling to raise coal output fast enough as
state monopoly Coal India Ltd has fallen short of its
targets for years due to delays in acquiring land, getting
environmental permits and inherent inefficiencies.
Imports of thermal coal, used in power generation, are
expected to surge 11 percent to 150 million tonnes this fiscal
year, according to mjunction.
Total imports stood at 168.4 million tonnes last fiscal but
are expected to be much higher this year on the government's
concerted efforts to provide power for all.
Of the total imports in July, thermal coal accounted for
14.5 million tonnes, according to data from mjunction based on
monitoring of vessels' positions and figures from shipping
companies. The Indian government does not regularly release coal
import data.
"China is not in the market in a big way, so international
prices softened, prompting Indian companies to buy more," Oberoi
said.
Thermal coal prices have nearly halved since early 2011 due
to weak demand in China and global oversupply, helping India
cushion the impact of heavy imports from countries like
Indonesia, Australia and South Africa.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Sunil Nair)