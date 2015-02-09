NEW DELHI Feb 9 India's coal imports in January
fell 21 percent month-on-month as state-owned Coal India Ltd
ramped up supply from new and existing mines, online
trader mjunction said, a trend that is likely to continue this
month.
Imports into the world's third-largest coal buyer is
estimated to have risen 3 percent to 15.79 million tonnes in
January from a year earlier. Shipments were, however, much lower
than the revised figure of 20 million tonnes for December,
mjunction said.
January imports were also affected by Christmas and New Year
holidays, said Viresh Oberoi, chief executive and managing
director of mjunction.
"We anticipate that imports in February will not deviate
much from the January levels largely on account of better
availability of domestic coal even as prices were soft in
January for steam coal of almost all origin, which Indian
companies generally import," Oberoi said in an email.
Though below target, Coal India's April-January output rose
6 percent to 389 million tonnes as it opened new mines and got
environmental clearances to raise output from operating mines.
India's January imports included 12.76 million tonnes of
power-generating thermal coal and 2.40 million steelmaking
coking coal, according to port data from mjunction, a joint
venture of Tata Steel and the Steel Authority of India
Ltd.
The government does not regularly release coal import
figures.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)