NEW DELHI, March 4 India's imports of thermal
and coking coal jumped 31 percent in February from a year ago,
as new power plants ramped up output, preliminary data from
online trader mjunction showed, though purchases sank
month-on-month on rising prices.
Shipments through the 31 coal-handling ports in India, which
is about to unseat Japan as the world's second biggest coal
importer after China, stood at 17.94 million tonnes in February
compared with 13.72 million tonnes a year ago.
Imports in January this year, however, were much higher at
20.29 million tonnes, compared with initial estimates of 15.79
million tonnes, according to the data based on monitoring of
vessels and information from shipping companies.
"Spot steam (thermal) coal prices remained volatile in the
international markets during February while showing an
increasing trend over the previous month," mjunction Chief
Executive Officer Viresh Oberoi said in an email.
Prices of thermal coal for export from Australia's Newcastle
port, Asia's benchmark, soared 30 percent in
January and February to over $80 a tonne at the end of last
month as major miners cut production, although prices have since
fallen below $70 a tonne.
India imported 13.61 million tonnes of thermal coal in
February this year, 3.54 million tonnes of coking coal and
138,499 tonnes of metallurgical coke among other varieties.
Thermal coal is used for electricity generation in power
plants while coking coal and metallurgical coke find use in
steel making.
Consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Wednesday India would be
the largest driver of coking coal demand growth in 2015 as its
steel industry expands, helping offset China's waning appetite.
"In 2015, the combined net increase in global seaborne
demand will just about be sufficient to offset the negative
China impact," Ronnie Cecil, principal steel analyst for Wood
Mackenzie, said in a statement.
"India offers the main ray of hope with steel production
growth on course to advance 4 percent this year boosting demand
for imported met coal."
