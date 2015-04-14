NEW DELHI, April 14 Coal imports into India, the
world's third largest buyer, jumped 33.5 percent in the last
fiscal year to 242.4 million tonnes as lower purchases by China
depressed prices and helped consumers elsewhere, preliminary
data from online trader mjunction showed.
Indian power companies typically depend on imports for about
15 percent of their annual needs but that figure looks set to
climb thanks to a continuous fall in prices, which has raised
the appetite for foreign coal.
Imports in March were estimated to have risen 80 percent to
24.73 million tonnes, according to mjunction data based on
information from shipping companies, ports and other sources.
Government data on imports generally comes with a lag and
varies with those from private firms like mjunction, which
collects data from a greater number of ports and includes
additional coal grades.
"Going by existing trends and a soft trend in international
markets, India's coal import of all types in 2015-16 would be
more than 260 million tonnes," mjunction Chief Executive and
Managing Director Viresh Oberoi said in an email on Tuesday.
Coal Secretary Anil Swarup estimated imports of 200 million
tonnes for 2014/15 and 160 million tonnes for the 2015/16 fiscal
year. ]
According to official data, India imported 168.4 million
tonnes in 2013/14, while mjunction put the figure at 181.58
million.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Crispian Balmer)