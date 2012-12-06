NEW DELHI Dec 6 India's thermal and coking coal
imports jumped 73 percent to 10.6 million tonnes in October from
a year ago, provisional figures provided by two government
sources showed, as thermal coal shipments more than doubled.
Thermal coal imports were 8.2 million tonnes in October, up
from 3.8 million tonnes a year ago, provisional figures given to
Reuters showed, as domestic supply lagged demand.
India imported 72.3 million tonnes of thermal and coking
coal during April-October, up 38.6 percent from a year earlier.
Thermal or steam coal, the fuel mainly used by power
producers, accounted for nearly 70 percent of the coal shipments
in the first seven months of the 2012/13 fiscal year.
The coal ministry expects India to produce 574.40 million
tonnes of coal in 2012/13, 6.4 percent more from a year earlier.
But the shortfall between India's domestic coal supply and
demand will be around 192 million tonnes in the fiscal year to
March 2013, according to the coal ministry.
India is seen importing 100 million tonnes of thermal coal
alone in this fiscal year, suppliers and end-users have said.
In 2011/12, Asia's third-largest economy imported about 103
million tonnes of thermal and coking coal, a near 50 percent
jump from a year earlier.
