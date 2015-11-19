(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Coal India
offers investors a cheap and dirty play on Indian
reform. A sale of another 10 percent of the monopoly could raise
$3 billion. Buying into a state-controlled fossil-fuel giant, in
a famously bureaucratic country, amid a commodity slump, is not
an obvious trade. But the bet could stack up.
Investors gave Coal India's last big offering a mixed
reception. The company raised $3.6 billion in January in the
country's largest-ever equity deal but almost half was bought by
Life Insurance Corp of India, a state-run entity that often mops
up unwanted stock sold by New Delhi. The government still owns
around 79 percent of the coal miner.
Those that did invest then have been somewhat shielded from
a wider correction: Coal India shares have fallen 7 percent
compared to a 12 percent drop in the CNX Nifty index. That was
despite reports another big offering was coming, which has
weighed on the stock.
The global commodity meltdown is of little worry. Coal India
has most of the domestic coal market and low-cost mines. That
means the company is highly profitable, with a roughly 20
percent net profit margin, even though it is obliged to sell
most of its production well below global prices.
It is also in line to benefit from reforms. Prime Minister
Narendra Modi promises to provide round-the-clock energy to the
nation. That's already having an effect. Coal India's production
grew almost 9 percent in the six months to September or almost 6
times the annual average growth rate for the past five years.
Ambitious plans to bail out indebted state-owned electricity
distribution companies could fuel further growth.
So at current market prices, betting on the giant could make
sense. Coal India shares trade at a price of 13.1 times forward
earnings, or a 12 percent discount to the main share index. A
dividend yield of 5.5 percent is also almost four times larger
than the average. If investors still have appetite to buy shares
in one of the region's most expensive markets, Coal India might
stack up.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's cabinet on Nov. 18 cleared the sale of another 10
percent stake in Coal India.
- The sale could raise as much as 200 billion rupees ($3
billion), Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters,
adding that the timing will be decided by the finance minister.
- The government owns about 79 percent of the world's
largest coal miner, which has a market capitalisation of about
$32 billion.
- New Delhi aims to raise more than $10 billion by March by
selling minority stakes in state firms. India has only raised
about $2 billion, or less than 20 percent of its target, so far
in this financial year.
- Reuters: India approves sale of Coal India stake, seeks $3
bln
