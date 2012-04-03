Workers walk on a heap of coal at a stockyard of an underground coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI India plans to raise concerns with Indonesia over Jakarta's plan to raise export taxes on coal and base metals, Coal Secretary Alok Perti said on Tuesday.

"The government will take this up with Indonesia," Perti told Reuters.

Indonesia plans to impose a 25 percent export tax on coal and base metals this year, jumping to 50 percent in 2013, as it looks to boost local investment and take a bigger slice of mining profits.

Perti added the hike by Indonesia would push the cost of imported coal up just after New Delhi removed its own import duty on thermal coal for power plants.

"It will also nullify our efforts to help imports by removing the 5 percent import duty on thermal coal," he said.

(Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)