NEW DELHI India's coal production rose 5.45 percent in August from a year earlier, its sharpest monthly increase this year, but still lagged a monthly target as monsoon rains hit mining operations, provisional figures obtained from a government source showed.

At 38.15 million tonnes, it was the lowest monthly output so far this year, and missed its August target by slightly more than 4 million tonnes.

Any lower-than-expected local production of coal leads to a supply squeeze in energy-hungry India, which is battling crippling power cuts that choke growth and necessitate costlier coal imports.

The four-month monsoon season normally begins in June and the production of the power station fuel typically drops during the period due to restricted operations.

Coal India Ltd(COAL.NS), which accounts for around 80 percent of India's coal, produced 31.68 million tonnes in August, up nearly 11 percent from a year earlier.

Yet that was 1 percent lower than its monthly target, which the miner has achieved only once in the five months to August.

The world's top miner is chasing a production target of 482 million tonnes and a supply target of 492 million tonnes in this fiscal year to end-March 2014.

India, the world's third-largest coal producer, dug out 203.51 million tonnes of it between April and August, a marginal 0.33 percent lower from a year earlier.

The production of thermal or steam coal used in power generation, rose 4.13 percent from a year earlier to 34.07 million tonnes, provisional figures obtained by Reuters showed.

India's reserves, the world's fifth largest, are dominated by lower-rank thermal coal.

Output of coking coal, used in steel-making, rose 17.96 percent to 4.08 million tonnes in August, the figures showed.

In 2012/13, India produced 557.7 million tonnes of coal, 3.3 percent more than the year before.

