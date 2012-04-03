NEW DELHI, April 3 State-backed Coal India produced about 436 million tonnes in 2011/12, the company said on Tuesday, missing even a scaled down target at a time the government is desperately trying to boost the output of coal to meet power sector demands.

The world's biggest coal miner also raised its 2012/13 production target to 470 million tonnes from 464 million tonnes previously.

Coal India's production has virtually stagnated over the past three years as the company battles regulatory and infrastructure hurdles. (Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)