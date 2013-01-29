Jan 29 India produced 52.6 million tonnes of coal in December, almost flat from a year earlier, and trailed a target by 6.1 percent, provisional figures provided by a government source showed on Tuesday. Coal output in India, the world's third-largest producer, grew 5.6 percent from a year earlier to almost 380 million tonnes between April and December 2012, the figures showed. State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest miner, produced nearly 308.9 million tonnes during the nine-month period, continuing to account for about 80 percent of the country's total output. India aims to produce 575 million tonnes of coal in the 2012/13 fiscal year that ends in March, the figures showed. So far, it has achieved 66 percent of the current target. Following is a table on India's coal production, in million tonnes, between April and December versus the previous year. 2012/13 2011/12 Producer Target Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 322.42 308.89 291.24 Singareni Collieries 38.73 37.18 35.26 Captive and others 42.90 33.69 33.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 404.05 379.76 359.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government. *Rounded off. (Reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)