Feb 25 India produced 2.3 percent more coal in January from a year earlier at 55.5 million tonnes, but still trailed a target by 1.7 percent, provisional figures provided by a government source showed on Monday. Total coal output in India, the world's third-largest producer, grew 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 435.5 million tonnes during April to January, the figures showed. Of this, coking coal accounted for just under 10 percent at 41 million tonnes during the 10-month period. The country aims to produce 58.08 million tonnes of the steel-making raw material in the 2012/13 fiscal year. State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest coal miner, produced 355.3 million tonnes during the 10-month period, continuing to account for about 80 percent of the country's total output. India, which aims to produce 575 million tonnes of coal in the 2012/13 fiscal year that ends in March, has so far achieved about three-quarters of the target, the figures showed. Following is a table on India's coal production, in million tonnes, between April and January versus the previous year. 2012/13 2011/12 Producer Target Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 369.34 355.31 335.89 Singareni Collieries 43.50 42.65 41.04 Captive and others 47.67 37.54 37.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 460.51 435.50 414.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government. *Rounded off. (Reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)