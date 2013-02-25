Feb 25 India produced 2.3 percent more coal in
January from a year earlier at 55.5 million tonnes, but still
trailed a target by 1.7 percent, provisional figures provided by
a government source showed on Monday.
Total coal output in India, the world's third-largest
producer, grew 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 435.5 million
tonnes during April to January, the figures showed.
Of this, coking coal accounted for just under 10 percent at
41 million tonnes during the 10-month period. The country aims
to produce 58.08 million tonnes of the steel-making raw material
in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
State-run Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest coal
miner, produced 355.3 million tonnes during the 10-month period,
continuing to account for about 80 percent of the country's
total output.
India, which aims to produce 575 million tonnes of coal in
the 2012/13 fiscal year that ends in March, has so far achieved
about three-quarters of the target, the figures showed.
Following is a table on India's coal production, in million
tonnes, between April and January versus the previous year.
2012/13 2011/12
Producer Target Actual Actual
Coal India Ltd 369.34 355.31 335.89
Singareni Collieries 43.50 42.65 41.04
Captive and others 47.67 37.54 37.08
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL* 460.51 435.50 414.01
----------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Government. *Rounded off.
(Reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)