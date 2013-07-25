By Malini Menon NEW DELHI, July 25 India produced 3 percent less coal in June from a year earlier, as heavy rain hit mine operations, prompting the world's third-largest producer to log its worst monthly output this year. The second straight monthly drop in production was mainly due to a lower-than-targeted output from miner Coal India Ltd , which accounts for around 80 percent of India's coal. India, which relies on coal to fuel more than half of its power generation, struggles with frequent power cuts due to insufficient supplies of coal and gas, which hinders economic growth and forces the nation to seek costly imports. It mined 40.46 million tonnes of coal in June, much lower than 43.23 million tonnes dug out in the prior month, provisional figures obtained from a government source showed on Thursday. The overall target set for June by the government was 44.73 million tonnes, of which Coal India was to produce 35.23 million tonnes, the document showed. However, the miner, which has often lagged coal production targets, fell short by more than 2.5 million tonnes. "The Western Coalfields and Northern Coalfields received more rainfall compared with the previous year which affected production," said a Coal India source, who did not wish to be named. He was referring to two of the seven producing subsidiaries of Coal India, the world's top coal miner. The four-month monsoon season normally begins in June and local coal production typically drops during the period. The miner recorded a meagre production growth of 0.4 percent during the April-June quarter, recording a cumulative output of 102.87 million tonnes. "The general trend has been that we produce the most during the last six months of the fiscal year," the source added. India's thermal coal production fell 3.94 percent from a year earlier to 36.31 million tonnes, provisional figures obtained by Reuters showed. India's reserves are biased toward lower-rank thermal coal. Output of coking coal, used in steel-making, rose 6 percent to 4.15 million tonnes during the month, the figures showed. In 2012/13, India produced 557.7 million tonnes of coal, 3.3 percent higher from a year earlier. Following is a table on India's coal production for June versus the year-ago period and the cumulative output for the 2013/14 fiscal year that began on April 1. Volumes are given in million tonnes. June 2013 June 2012 Apr-Jun 2013 Producer Target Actual Actual Actual Coal India Ltd 35.23 32.57 33.09 102.87 Singareni Collieries 4.08 3.49 4.23 10.40 Captive and others 5.42 4.39 4.39 13.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 44.73 40.45 41.71 126.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- *Figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Government. (Editing by William Hardy)