NEW DELHI, March 18 State-run miner Coal India
Limited has supplied 309.70 million tonnes of coal to
state power utilities during this fiscal year up to February,
the junior coal minister said on Monday, putting it just 9
percent below its full-year target.
In the 2011/12 fiscal year, the world's biggest coal miner
supplied 312 million tonnes of coal to power utilities,
achieving 95 percent of its target.
Total coal demand from power utilities for the 2012/13
fiscal year that ends on March 31 is estimated at 512 million
tonnes, Pratik PrakashBapu Patil said in a written reply to the
upper house of parliament, citing provisional figures.
Coal India accounts for about 80 percent of the total coal
output in India. The bulk of the supply shortfall is met through
imports.
Coal production has failed to keep pace with capacity growth
in the power sector in India, where energy output falls far
short of the demands of a fast-growing economy, Asia's third
largest, and an increasingly affluent population.
Last August, India faced one of the world's worst-ever
blackouts, when three of its five transmission grids collapsed,
cutting power to states which are home to some 670 million
people, more than half of the country's population.
More than 50 percent of power generated in India is through
burning coal. The country has an installed power capacity of
nearly 211,000 megawatts.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Jo Winterbottom and
James Jukwey)