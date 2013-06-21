(Adds details, Tata Power statement)
NEW DELHI, June 21 India has decided to allow
some power companies to pass on the costs of foreign coal to
customers, a minister said on Friday, in a move likely to boost
imports and investment in power generation but bring higher
prices.
The policy will apply only to power stations that rely
principally on domestic coal and buy imports to make up for
local shortfalls, however. Tata Power Co, one of the
country's best known utilities, said the policy should be
extended to plants that rely on imported coal.
Meanwhile, a proposal to raise gas prices for the first time
in three years has been deferred, information and broadcasting
minister Manish Tiwari told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
A gas price rise to near world levels would have fuelled
investment in the sector and made liquefied natural gas (LNG)
imports from major producers such as Qatar more attractive.
India is the world's third-largest producer of coal, and
more than half its power comes from burning the fuel. But
domestic output falls short of demand, triggering frequent and
lengthy power cuts in Asia's third-largest economy.
It also means power producers have to turn to expensive coal
imports. Until now, they have not been able to pass these costs
fully on to customers.
"That's a very, very positive development," Isaac George,
the chief financial officer at GVK Power, said of the
government decision.
The move could help bring as much as 78,000 megawatts of
generation capacity on stream, a power ministry source said.
India's economy grew at its weakest pace in a decade in the
year to March 31, and the government is trying to tackle a raft
of reforms, some leading to unpopular price rises, ahead of
state elections this year and national elections in 2014.
CONSUMERS TO PAY
The new power prices have to be approved by individual
states, which can decide to subsidise them and ease the costs
for millions of poor Indians.
"Ultimately the consumers have got to pay for the cost of
generation, so there is no question of the developer taking a
hit on the cost of imported coal. There was absolutely no sense
in that," GVK Power's George said.
Shares in GVK and other companies such as Tata Power and
Adani Power rose after the decision but lost those
gains by the close of the trading day.
India's electricity generation is dominated by state-run
NTPC, although an increasing number of private players
are setting up near the coast to facilitate imports.
Tata Power, which runs a large-scale power plant on the west
coast that supplies electricity to five states, has thus far
been unable to pass the cost of imported coal on to its
customers. That has put financial pressure on the company, its
executive director said in an interview in May.
"...based on our present understanding, this order is only
limited to domestic coal based plants that were dependent on
imports to meet the domestic coal shortfall", Tata said in an
emailed statement.
The country's total installed capacity is about 212,000 MW
as of January this year, according to the state electricity
authority.
Around 80 percent of coal production comes from Coal India
Ltd, which is 90 percent owned by the federal
government.
