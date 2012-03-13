MUMBAI, March 13 State-run Coal India may increase prices in the first quarter of the next fiscal that starts in April to offset the wage raise, coal secretary Alok Perti said.

Coal India has no plans to buy back shares as of now, Perti said.

Coal India meets 80 percent of the country's coal requirement. (Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee and Ratnajyoti Dutta; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)