NEW DELHI Nov 1 India produced 240.32 million
tonnes of coal in the first half of the current fiscal year, u p
8.19 percent from a year earlier, figures provided by a
government official showed, but the output was 95 percent below
target.
Coal production typically slows during the monsoon months of
June to September and the first half output is 41.6 percent of
I n dia's estimated production of 578.10 million tonnes for the
2012/13 fiscal year.
State-run Coal India Limited, the world's top
miner, produced 191.56 million tonnes of coal during the
six-month period, continuing to account for almost 80 percent of
the country's total output.
A nine percent jump in Coal India's seven producing
subsidiaries so far this fiscal year has made it possible that
the producer will exceed its full-year target of 464 million
tonnes, the coal minister said last month.
