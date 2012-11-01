NEW DELHI Nov 1 India produced 240.32 million tonnes of coal in the first half of the current fiscal year, u p 8.19 percent from a year earlier, figures provided by a government official showed, but the output was 95 percent below target.

Coal production typically slows during the monsoon months of June to September and the first half output is 41.6 percent of I n dia's estimated production of 578.10 million tonnes for the 2012/13 fiscal year.

State-run Coal India Limited, the world's top miner, produced 191.56 million tonnes of coal during the six-month period, continuing to account for almost 80 percent of the country's total output.

A nine percent jump in Coal India's seven producing subsidiaries so far this fiscal year has made it possible that the producer will exceed its full-year target of 464 million tonnes, the coal minister said last month. (Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Jo Winterbottom)