Nov 1 India produced 240.32 million tonnes of
coal in the first half of the current fiscal year, up 8.19
percent from a year earlier, figures provided by a government
official showed.
Following is a table on India's coal production, in million
tonnes, in the first six months of the current fiscal year
versus the previous year.
2012/13 2011/12
Producer Target Actual Target Actual
Coal India Ltd 198.74 191.565 193.907 176.612
Singareni Collieries 25.124 23.134 23.862 21.638
Captive coal blocks 19.602 18.918 18.078 17.394
Others 9.000 6.703 8.874 6.491
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 252.466 240.32 244.721 222.135
----------------------------------------------------------------
SOURCE: Government
(Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)