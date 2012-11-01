Nov 1 India produced 240.32 million tonnes of coal in the first half of the current fiscal year, up 8.19 percent from a year earlier, figures provided by a government official showed. Following is a table on India's coal production, in million tonnes, in the first six months of the current fiscal year versus the previous year. 2012/13 2011/12 Producer Target Actual Target Actual Coal India Ltd 198.74 191.565 193.907 176.612 Singareni Collieries 25.124 23.134 23.862 21.638 Captive coal blocks 19.602 18.918 18.078 17.394 Others 9.000 6.703 8.874 6.491 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 252.466 240.32 244.721 222.135 ---------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Government (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)