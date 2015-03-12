US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW DELHI, March 12 India is targeting to produce 700 million tonnes of coal in the next fiscal year, the country's coal secretary told Reuters, in what will be the steepest annual rise as it auctions mines for the first time and state-major Coal India boosts output.
Anil Swarup however said production this fiscal year ending March 31 may marginally fall short of the 630.25 million target. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)