* Reuters finds widespread plunder in coal country
* "Coal mafia" deeply entwined in politics and industry
* Mafia uses labour unions to control production, transport
* Police either powerless or complicit in scams
* India net coal importer despite 5th largest reserves
* Ending corruption, crime may boost output 15 pct-minister
By Frank Jack Daniel and Matthias Williams
DHANBAD, India, May 14 Seven shots rang out at a
wedding reception in this sooty city in eastern India, and
Suresh Singh, India's "Coal King", fell fatally wounded.
He was a wealthy coal trader, a politician and, police say,
a crime boss. At the time of the shooting, Singh had 14 criminal
charges against him, including one for homicide. His career and
murder are emblematic of one of India's most nagging economic
problems: the corruption that cripples the crucial coal
industry.
The shooting was the latest gangland killing between rival
coal clans, both with the surname Singh. They have fought for
years to control rackets that prey upon the coal industry in the
impoverished state of Jharkhand in eastern India, home to some
of the nation's biggest mines. The rackets include controlling
unions and transport, manipulating coal auctions, extortion,
bribery and outright theft of coal. Popularly known as the "coal
mafia," their tentacles even reach into state-run Coal India
, the world's largest coal miner, its chairman told
Reuters.
On a series of trips to the region, Reuters found widespread
plunder in India's coal country that contributes substantially
to chronic shortages of a commodity fuelling over half the power
generation in Asia's third-largest economy.
It is a murky subculture that entwines the coal mafia,
police, poor villagers, politicians, unions and Coal India
officials. Coal workers pay a cut to crime bosses to join their
unions, which control access to jobs, according to
law-enforcement and industry officials. Unions demand a "goon
tax" from buyers, a fixed fee per tonne, before loading their
coal. Buyers must bribe mining companies to get decent-quality
coal. The mafia pays off company officials, police, politicians
and bureaucrats to mine or transport coal illegally.
In a startling admission, Coal India Chairman S. Narsing Rao
said he knows some of his officials are involved in stealing
coal but his company can't control what happens once trucks
leave the mine gate.
"Obviously it happens with the connivance of our own guys,
in collusion with our own guys," he said in an interview.
Rao estimated the scams cost his company, which has a
near-monopoly, about 5 percent of its 450 million tonne annual
output. Two senior police officials in Jharkhand said the real
figure is between a fifth and half the production at some mines.
Corruption, crime and waste in the economy exact a heavy
toll on the economy. Recently built power stations stand idle
across India, mainly for lack of coal. Last July, the world's
most severe blackout shut off power in half of India, home to
1.2 billion people.
Increasingly, power companies are turning to imports as
domestic output lags demand. Yet India sits on the world's
fifth-largest coal reserves, which the government says could
supply the nation's energy needs for decades. Coal imports have
tripled in a decade to some $1.5 billion a year. The
International Energy Agency expects imports to rise faster in
India than anywhere else, as consumption overtakes that of the
United States by 2017.
National political leaders promise action - but at the same
time throw up their hands.
Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said in an interview that
the Central Bureau of Investigation, akin to the U.S. Federal
Bureau of Investigation, was taking a larger role in tackling
the mafia, but emphasized it was mainly up to state governments
to tackle crime.
"There is no doubt that coal mafias are active. We accept
that coal theft happens. But law and order are state subjects,"
Jaiswal said. "I won't say that the state governments do not
cooperate. But the system there is so weak, policing is weak."
SINGH MANSION
Suresh Singh seemed relaxed at the Dec. 8, 2011, wedding
party of a local hotelier's son, police and a witness said. His
bodyguards were unarmed.
A high-school dropout with a long police record, the
48-year-old Suresh thought the old gang ways were becoming
outdated in the "Shining India" of today, a source close to the
family said. He had even sent his son to England to study
banking.
After the bullets flew, Suresh's bodyguards drove him to a
hospital, where he died 30 minutes later. His father filed a
police report saying his son, in a dying declaration, had named
three people responsible for the attack - Sashi, Sanjeev and
Ramadhir Singh, from a rival family known as "Singh Mansion."
Eleven witnesses also named Sashi as the shooter, according
to the police report.
"The moment Suresh got up to leave the party, Sashi stood
up, walked towards him and shot him seven times," said Ravi
Thakur, the police officer in charge of the investigation.
The victim and his alleged attackers were rivals in business
and local politics. Suresh was twice an unsuccessful candidate
for India's ruling Congress party in elections marred by
violence. The mother of the accused gunman, Sashi, is the mayor
of Dhanbad. Sashi is still at large, having fled across state
lines, police said. No charges have been filed against the other
accused individuals.
Police have differing versions of why Sashi would have shot
Suresh. Thakur says he is investigating the case as a
premeditated shooting, either in revenge for a previous murder
or over their conflicting business interests. Another police
officer and people in Dhanbad say an insult was the trigger.
Sashi's cousin Sanjeev, the young heir to the Singh Mansion
dynasty, is also a named suspect in the murder, though he was
not at the wedding party. He was in hiding for months before
returning to Dhanbad last September. Now he rides the streets of
the coal capital with 20 men and an armed police escort in a
convoy of white SUVs.
"Today, Suresh is not here, but it doesn't mean I don't have
any more rivals who wish to kill me," Sanjeev said in an
interview.
Sanjeev is expected to run in the next state assembly
elections as a candidate for the opposition Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) in Jharia, party members told Reuters. Sanjeev
declined to confirm that.
In a two-hour interview over tea and samosas at the
orange-walled mansion in Dhanbad that gave the family business
its name, Sanjeev denied he or his family were involved in
Suresh's murder. But he spoke extensively about their feud.
Sanjeev's father started Singh Mansion in the early 1970s,
having risen from coal worker to union boss and state
legislator. He counted the late Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar,
who once spent a weekend at the mansion, as a friend, Sanjeev
recalled.
The father's power and business were based on the labour
union he controlled and which remains a bastion of the Singh
Mansion enterprise. It is empowered to bargain collectively for
workers at Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a Coal India
subsidiary. Police say Singh Mansion uses the union to control
and extract bribes from coal transporters.
The feud began in the 1990s, when Suresh began to compete
with Singh Mansion at coal auctions, Sanjeev said. The auctions
are a key focus for crime syndicates, police say.
Mafia-controlled unions will sometimes refuse to load coal
bought by anyone else. That usually ensures the syndicates are
the only bidders and keeps auction prices low, said a person
with close knowledge of Suresh Singh's affairs.
The union controlled by Singh Mansion, Janta Mazdoor Sangh,
has long exerted influence over BCCL officials, who allow Singh
Mansion to run rackets that include theft of coal to sell on the
black market and controlling trucks that leave the mines.
Sanjeev, who is the general secretary of the union, denied the
union was involved in anything illegal.
BCCL's chairman, T.K. Lahiry, said it is true that when he
took over the company four years ago, Singh Mansion's influence
was huge. "Singh Mansion was having entire command and control"
over a major area in BCCL's operations, he told Reuters. "All
sorts of anti-social activities were going through that
particular office."
He said he shut down the area office and transferred dozens
of influential officials suspected of working for Singh Mansion.
BCCL as a whole is making a profit now after years in the red,
he said, but he added that only the police could put an end to
the coal rackets.
BLIGHTED LANDSCAPE
Decades of lawless coal trading have left their mark
everywhere around Dhanbad, where coal dust chokes the sky.
Dirt-poor families dig coal under a baking sun in unregulated
pits. Thousands of people carry baskets of illegally mined
coal atop their heads or by bicycle to mafia-run depots. Many of
the trucks that link the mines to the rail yards carry coal
mixed with rocks, said a person with family ties to a coal gang.
Other trucks are simply not counted as they leave.
At the Kapasara coal-mining operation, owned by Coal India
subsidiary Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), villagers dig illegal
tunnels alongside licensed earth-moving equipment. Armed police
watch indifferently. Illegal miners for years have been digging
outward from a huge pit ECL was supposed to have closed and
filled with sand. Four years ago, one tunnel collapsed on dozens
of miners, killing six.
"This whole place is hollowed out," said Jatin Mishra,
tapping with a stick. He is part of an informal group of
residents trying to use right-to-information laws to prove ECL
has misspent millions of rupees on contracts to close the
tunnels.
The "sand scam" was a big money spinner in the early 1980s
for the mafia, and the failure to close illegal mines has made
it easier for old fires to spread, the residents' group said.
ECL Chairman Rakesh Sinha denied that. He said illegal
tunnels were filled whenever police notified the company.
Illegal mining is rampant, he conceded, due to inadequate
policing.
Singh Mansion was among those who received contracts for
filling mines with sand, said a senior BJP state official close
to the family. "On paper, the mines were filled," the BJP
official said. "But they weren't." Sanjeev Singh denied that.
RAILWAY BATTLEGROUND
At a railway siding in Dhanbad, trucks load a train with
coal from a nearby pithead. The siding is controlled by Singh
Mansion, said a local politician close to Sanjeev's family.
These sidings are a key battleground for mafia gangs across
Jharkhand state. Here, their unions extort money from coal
buyers and load rocks along with the coal onto the trains, say
police and coal-industry officials.
A manager at a state-run power company in Jharkhand that
buys coal from Coal India said his plant's efficiency and costs
were harmed by rocks and ash mixed in with the coal. Adulterated
coal is now such a major problem that the country's top power
producer, state-run NTPC, has witheld some payments to
Coal India, citing quality concerns.
"Mafia in coal is a big issue, they are not addressing these
issues," a senior NTPC official told Reuters when asked about
the spat with Coal India. "We keep on fighting, and it is of no
use."
Mafia-run unions demand a "goon tax," a fixed price per
tonne paid before coal is loaded onto trucks or trains, the
Jharkhand power-company manager said. One coal trader told
Reuters that bribes add up to 20 percent to the cost of a tonne
of quality coal.
Private buyers who want to buy coal via electronic auctions
are locked out of the market. Auction data published in a local
newspaper show that some lots of coal at mafia-dominated pits
are sold at the auction floor price - well below market rates.
"The mafia doesn't let people participate in the tender
process," the power plant manager said. "Even if you win the
tender, the local mafia won't let you lift the coal."
TARGETING SINGH MANSION
When Suman Gupta rolled into Dhanbad in 2009 as the new
police chief, she immediately put Singh Mansion on the
defensive. Police under her watch searched cars for weapons by
day, and using a network of informants, conducted raids on
illegal truck-loads of coal at night.
She filed cases against Singh Mansion members, including
charges of extorting coal merchants, but said she was unable to
stamp out a system that involved politicians and mining
officials. She was transferred after just two years as the
Dhanbad police chief. News of her transfer sparked protests in
the city.
"I know (who the mafia were), but I couldn't take any action
against them, because they're politically well-connected. They
have financial power," Gupta said in an interview at her new
posting in the city of Hazaribagh, which also lies in the coal
belt.
She said that over the decades, Singh Mansion built close
ties to officials at BCCL, the Coal India subsidiary, who
provided cover for the illicit business. BCCL could itself make
a huge dent in the problem of illegal mining simply by putting
fences around the mines and stationing guards there, she said.
"We have registered many (police reports) against BCCL
officials who were responsible for stopping this illegal mining,
but they did not," said Gupta. "There are many things they are
supposed to do, but they are not doing it."
Lahiry, the BCCL chairman, said his crackdown on ties to
Singh Mansion was forceful. "Now a clear-cut message has been
sent to everybody... that the company comes first, and the
priority is the company's interest."
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The mafia also reduces productivity with labour stoppages.
One senior BCCL official in Dhanbad said stoppages alone by one
suspected mafia boss restrained output at some collieries by 10
percent.
The exact economic impact of the coal mafia is hard to
quantify; no comprehensive studies exist. A coal ministry tender
to conduct the first investigation into the economic impact of
criminal activities in the coal fields collapsed when no
consultants bid for the contract. One research group said it
decided not to bid because it was too dangerous for its staff.
Other issues bedevil Coal India - snarly regulations,
enormous difficulty in acquiring land for mining, a shortage of
railway lines to move product. But corruption is so widespread,
Jaiswal told Reuters, that just cleaning up the system would
raise official output by at least 15 percent.
That won't be easy. Coal-industry executives say that even
if they root out the established coal mafia, newcomers are
waiting in the wings.
ANOTHER COAL KING
Walls in and around Dhanbad feature a scrawled new slogan
that is shaking up the old mafia order: "Long live Dhulu Mahto."
Like the founder of Singh Mansion, Mahto is a state
legislator who started from humble beginnings as a coal worker
and then union boss. He is the champion of a new class of
rootless workers who don't work for the big coal companies.
Their ranks have steadily grown as the coal companies lease out
their pits to private companies, who in turn look for contract
workers.
People in Dhanbad call him "new mafia." His influence falls
over mines that produce a third of BCCL's production, a senior
BCCL official in the area said. Some mines would produce at
least 10 percent more coal if Mahto, 37, were to stop leading
labour strikes, the official said.
A recent public-interest suit filed in the Jharkhand high
court by advocate Somnath Chatterjee sought an official inquiry
into the source of Mahto's wealth, which the suit estimated at
$36 million.
Mahto denied he was a gangster and said accusations he was
involved in the illegal coal trade were politically motivated.
"We don't want to be kings," he said, grinning broadly and
surrounded by supporters at his mansion overlooking an abandoned
pit outside Dhanbad. "We just want to serve."
(Additional reporting by Malini Menon, Prashant Mehra and John
Chalmers; Editing by Bill Tarrant and Michael Williams)