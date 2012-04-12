Labourers carry coal at a stockyard of an underground coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI The government has changed coal royalties to a flat 14 percent of the pithead price from a previous 10-14 percent depending partly on the grade of the commodity, handing its states a bigger share from mining of the power-producing material.

The change will result in a revenue increase for coal-bearing states by an average of 17.3 percent, a government statement said on Thursday, after the cabinet approved the proposal. A royalty of six percent on lignite was also approved.

States have long complained of being short-changed on mining of their natural resources such as coal and iron ore, prompting the government to set up a panel to look into raising royalties in 2010.

India, the world's third-largest coal producer, last raised royalties in 2007. Royalty costs are passed on to consumers such as power stations and steel plants. Coal India is the country's biggest producer, accounting for 80 percent of total production.

"The implementation of above revised rates of royalty on coal and lignite would provide coal and lignite bearing States reasonable share of the income earned by mining, production and selling of these minerals," the statement said.

Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation and will be required for 85 percent of the 76,000 megawatts additional capacity targeted in the next five years.

But domestic supply has fallen short of targets and the country has a power shortfall which at its peak can hit 11 percent with frequent power cuts, especially outside cities.

India, which sits on the world's fifth-largest coal reserves, imported about 80 million tonnes of coal for power last year and that figure could rise to 400 million tonnes in 2030, research consultants Wood Mackenzie said.

(Reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)