By Malini Menon
| NEW DELHI, June 5
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's proposed coal
regulator will provide a framework for pricing while state-run
miner Coal India Ltd will retain the right to set
prices, Coal Secretary S.K. Srivastava told Reuters on
Wednesday.
"The regulator will work out the principles and
methodologies upon which pricing will be done. But the actual
fixing of the prices of coal will be done by Coal India,"
Srivastava said.
Coal India last week raised prices of its low-grade coal by
10 percent while lowering the price of higher grade coal by 12
percent.
It said the changes would bolster its revenue by about 21.19
billion Indian rupees ($373 million) for fiscal 2013/14 which
began in April.
India aims to set up a coal regulator to improve supplies
and weed out corruption in a sector that is the main source of
energy for Asia's third-largest economy.
A draft bill is due to be submitted to cabinet on Friday.
Already recommended by a group of ministers, it must now be
approved by cabinet and parliament.
The regulator will look into issues including those related
to grade and quality, Srivastava said.
"If there is any dispute, then there are two ways of
addressing it. One is through the FSA (fuel supply agreement)
arbitration clause or the two parties can go to the regulator
directly, also with regard to pricing," he said.
India holds the world's fifth-largest reserves of coal and
the world's biggest coal miner, Coal India.
Yet the country still suffers massive power cuts due to
supply bottlenecks and the poor quality of coal delivered to
power plants.
State-run power producer NTPC has long complained
that it is forced to accept poor quality coal from Coal India
which crimps its output and keeps the country reliant on costly
imports.
The two companies are holding discussions to reach an
amicable solution, Srivastava said.
"Things are moving.... There is communication between the
two companies towards a resolution," he said.
($1 = 56.7725 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Jason Neely)