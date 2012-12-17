NEW DELHI Dec 17 India's GMR Group has issued two tenders to import a total 100,000 tonnes of thermal coal for delivery in early 2013, a senior company executive said on Monday, making a foray into the spot market.

GMR is seeking two equal shipments of thermal coal from Indonesia, South Africa, Australia or the United States for deliveries in January and February, either on free-on-board or CIF basis, Vikash Jhunjhunwala, GMR Group's general manager for imports, said.

The company is seeking minimum 4,800 kcal/kg GAR (gross as received) coal, with one parcel to be delivered ex-Paradip and one ex-Kakinada, both eastern ports.

"If the price remains the way it is, we may come out with such offers every two months or every month," Jhunjhunwala said.

The last day for the submission of bids is Dec. 26.

"We are already getting a lot of Indian coal also. We will be actually blending it with the imported coal."

The group, with interest panning from energy to aviation, is seeking the cargoes for its subsidiaries Kamalanga Energy Ltd and EMCO Energy Ltd.

Kamalanga has a three 350 mega watt (MW) thermal power plants in Angul in eastern Odisha state, and EMCO runs two 300 MW plants in Chandrapur in western Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)