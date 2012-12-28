MUMBAI Dec 28 India's state-run Coffee Board on
Friday cut the country's coffee output estimate to 315,500
tonnes for the crop year to September 2013, down 3 percent from
an earlier projection, which could further dent exports.
"The reasons for reduction in production estimates is
attributed to the normal berry drop during the monsoon period
and also due to black rot and stalk rot in certain high rainfall
areas," the board said in a statement.
The south Asian country had produced 314,000 tonnes of
coffee in 2011/12.
India, the world's fifth biggest coffee producer, accounts
for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80
percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top
three buyers of Indian coffee.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)