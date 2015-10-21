Girls sit at the window of a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd priced its 11.5 billion rupees ($176.57 million) initial public offering at 328 rupees per share, the upper end of its price range, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Coffee Day, which runs the domestic Cafe Coffee Day chain, had a set a price range of 316-328 rupees per share. Its IPO is India's biggest since the listing by Bharti Infratel Ltd in December 2012.

($1 = 65.1300 rupees)

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)