Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd priced its 11.5 billion rupees ($176.57 million) initial public offering at 328 rupees per share, the upper end of its price range, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Coffee Day, which runs the domestic Cafe Coffee Day chain, had a set a price range of 316-328 rupees per share. Its IPO is India's biggest since the listing by Bharti Infratel Ltd in December 2012.
($1 = 65.1300 rupees)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.