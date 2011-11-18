MUMBAI, Nov 18 Coffee prices in India were
steady to down at this week's auction due to selective buying by
exporters and local traders in the physical market, traders
said.
"Coffee prices are almost stable; there is lack of interest
from exporters and selective buying from local traders," said
Divakaran P.K. of UTC Traders in Coorg, Karnataka.
Arabica plantation B,C and PB grade coffee was sold at the
last week's prices, while A grade remained unsold at this week's
auction.
"Exporters continued to be active only on good quality
Robusta Parchment coffees on offer," said auctioneer J. Thomas &
Co said in a statement.
Out of the total of 296,364 kg offered for sale,
approximately 56,000 kg were sold.
October coffee exports from India fell 20 percent on year to
19,195 tonnes, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on
Nov 1.
India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for
only 4.5 percent of the world's coffee and exports 70-80
percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top
three buyers of Indian coffee.
===========================================================
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
===========================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
New season (2010-11) crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 12,500-13,900
B 13,600
C 11,500-12,100
BBB 5,600-5,950
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 6,375-6,475
AB 6,750
AA 6,825-6,900
C 6,150
BBB 5,100
ARABICA CHERRY
C 7,600
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Kishore SU from Bangalore;
Editing by Subhadip Sircar)