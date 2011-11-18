MUMBAI, Nov 18 Coffee prices in India were steady to down at this week's auction due to selective buying by exporters and local traders in the physical market, traders said.

"Coffee prices are almost stable; there is lack of interest from exporters and selective buying from local traders," said Divakaran P.K. of UTC Traders in Coorg, Karnataka.

Arabica plantation B,C and PB grade coffee was sold at the last week's prices, while A grade remained unsold at this week's auction.

"Exporters continued to be active only on good quality Robusta Parchment coffees on offer," said auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.

Out of the total of 296,364 kg offered for sale, approximately 56,000 kg were sold.

October coffee exports from India fell 20 percent on year to 19,195 tonnes, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Nov 1.

India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's coffee and exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee.

===========================================================

Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees

===========================================================

Grade Price range

===========================================================

New season (2010-11) crop

ARABICA PLANTATION

PB 12,500-13,900

B 13,600

C 11,500-12,100

BBB 5,600-5,950

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT

PB 6,375-6,475

AB 6,750

AA 6,825-6,900

C 6,150

BBB 5,100

ARABICA CHERRY

C 7,600

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Kishore SU from Bangalore; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)