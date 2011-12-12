MUMBAI Dec 12 Coffee prices in India were
mixed at last week's auction with the new season crop from
southern state of Tamil Nadu seeing good support from exporters
as well as local traders, while the latter also showed interest
in the previous season's crop.
New season coffee crop, whose harvesting begins from
October, generally fetch higher prices due to its superior
quality as against the previous year's crop. The coffee year
runs from October to September.
The previous season robusta parchment coffee on offer
remained unsold at the last week's auction held on Dec.8, the
statement said.
Robusta cherry PB, AA and C grade prices fell by up to 150
rupees per bag of 50 kg each from the previous week.
Out of the 246,542 kgs offered for the sale only 87,000 kgs
were sold.
Coffee exports from India fell 10.2 percent to 38,598 tonnes
in the first two months of the coffee year, the state-run Coffee
Board said in a statement on Thursday.
India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for
nearly 4.5 percent of the world's coffee and exports 70-80
percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top
buyers of Indian coffee.
=========================================================
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
=========================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
Previous season (2010-11) crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 14,100
A 14,250
BBB 5,800 - 8,490
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
BBB 4,800 - 4,950
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 5,400 - 5,500
AA 5,700
C 5,450
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA
PB 13,550 - 13,600
A 13,725 - 13,800
B 13,500 - 13,600
C 12,800
BBB 6,950
