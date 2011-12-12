MUMBAI Dec 12 Coffee prices in India were mixed at last week's auction with the new season crop from southern state of Tamil Nadu seeing good support from exporters as well as local traders, while the latter also showed interest in the previous season's crop.

New season coffee crop, whose harvesting begins from October, generally fetch higher prices due to its superior quality as against the previous year's crop. The coffee year runs from October to September.

The previous season robusta parchment coffee on offer remained unsold at the last week's auction held on Dec.8, the statement said.

Robusta cherry PB, AA and C grade prices fell by up to 150 rupees per bag of 50 kg each from the previous week.

Out of the 246,542 kgs offered for the sale only 87,000 kgs were sold.

Coffee exports from India fell 10.2 percent to 38,598 tonnes in the first two months of the coffee year, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Thursday.

India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for nearly 4.5 percent of the world's coffee and exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. ========================================================= Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees

=========================================================

Grade Price range

=========================================================== Previous season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 14,100 A 14,250 BBB 5,800 - 8,490 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 4,800 - 4,950

ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,400 - 5,500 AA 5,700 C 5,450 New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PB 13,550 - 13,600 A 13,725 - 13,800 B 13,500 - 13,600 C 12,800 BBB 6,950 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)