MUMBAI Dec 16 Coffee prices for the new
season crop were steady at Thursday's auction on buying from
exporters and local traders but lack of
interest for the previous season's produce saw prices falling,
auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.
Out of the total 205,776 kgs offered for sale only 38,000
kgs were sold.
Coffee exports from India fell 10.2 percent to 38,598 tonnes
in the first two months of the coffee year, the state-run Coffee
Board said in a statement on Thursday.
India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for
just short of 4.5 percent of the world's coffee. It exports
70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the
top buyers of Indian coffee.
=========================================================
Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees
=========================================================
Grade Price range
===========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 13,600
A 13,800
B 13,400 - 13,450
C 12,800
BBB 7,000 - 7,125
Previous season (2010-11) crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 12,500 - 13,000
A 13,850
BBB 5,650 - 6,550
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 6,300
AB 6,400
AA 6,600
C 5,800
BBB 4,550
ARABICA CHERRY
BBB 5,300 - 5,405
ROBUSTA CHERRY
AA 5,500
C 4,750
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)