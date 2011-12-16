MUMBAI Dec 16 Coffee prices for the new season crop were steady at Thursday's auction on buying from exporters and local traders but lack of interest for the previous season's produce saw prices falling, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement on Friday.

Out of the total 205,776 kgs offered for sale only 38,000 kgs were sold.

Coffee exports from India fell 10.2 percent to 38,598 tonnes in the first two months of the coffee year, the state-run Coffee Board said in a statement on Thursday.

India is the world's fifth biggest producer but accounts for just short of 4.5 percent of the world's coffee. It exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. ========================================================= Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees =========================================================

Grade Price range

=========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 13,600 A 13,800 B 13,400 - 13,450 C 12,800 BBB 7,000 - 7,125 Previous season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,500 - 13,000 A 13,850 BBB 5,650 - 6,550

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 6,300 AB 6,400 AA 6,600 C 5,800 BBB 4,550 ARABICA CHERRY BBB 5,300 - 5,405

ROBUSTA CHERRY AA 5,500 C 4,750 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)