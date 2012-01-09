MUMBAI Jan 9 Aggressive buying from exporters raised the prices of coffee from India's new season crop in last week's auction held on Thursday , auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement.

"Arabica plantation A, AA and B grade received support from the exporters and the prices were higher by 200 to 250 rupees per 50 kg when compared to the previous sale," the statement released on Friday said.

Other grades of coffee such as PB and C remained unsold as sellers were demanding higher prices buyers were not willing to pay, it said.

Only 78,000 kg was sold out of the total 205,864 kg offered for sale.

Coffee exports from India fell 10.1 percent to 58,115 tonnes in the first three months to December of the coffee year, according to information available on the state-run Coffee Board's website.

India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. ========================================================= Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees =========================================================

Grade Price range

=========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION A 13,700 - 13,750 AA 13,800 B 13,400 - 13,450 BBB 7,300

Previous season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,300 - 12,440 A 13,850 B 13,400 C 11,700

BBB 6,100 - 8,300

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 4,850 - 4,950

ARABICA CHERRY PB 10,000 AB 11,000 C 7,260

ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 5,350 AB 5,500 AA 5,650 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)