MUMBAI, Jan 13 The prices of new season coffee rose at this week's auction held on Thursday as exporters bought while that of old season crop were mostly steady on support from domestic traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. "Arabica plantation A and B grade received good support from exporters and the prices of A grade were higher by 50-100 rupees per 100 kg," the statement released on Friday said. There were no new season arabica cherry, robusta parchment, and robusta cherry coffees on offer, it said. Only 143,000 kg was sold out of the total 286,787 kg offered for sale. Coffee exports from India fell 10.1 percent to 58,115 tonnes in the first three months to December of the coffee year, according to information available on the state-run Coffee Board's website. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees ====================================================== Grade Price range =========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,850 - 13,250 A 13,750 - 13,800 AA 13,850 B 13,400 - 13,450 C 12,000 - 12,415 BBB 6,900 -7,500 Previous season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,400 - 12,410 A 11,850 - 13,850 B 11,600 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT BBB 4,850 - 4,900 ARABICA CHERRY PB 9,750 BBB 5,250 ROBUSTA CHERRY AB 5,550 - 5,595 AA 5,650 C 5,250 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma & Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)