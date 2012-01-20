MUMBAI, Jan 20 The prices of new season coffee fell at this week's auction on Thursday as exporters stayed away while domestic traders chose to buy selectively, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said in a statement. There were no enquiries from the exporters on new season coffee, the statement released on Friday, said. The prices of arabica plantation PB grade remained unchanged while that of A and B grade fell by 350-400 rupees per 50 kg, it said. There were no new season arabica cherry, robusta parchment, and robusta cherry coffees on offer, it said. Out of 197,225 kg offered for the sale, only 45,000 kg were sold. Coffee exports from India fell 10.1 percent to 58,115 tonnes in the first three months to December of the coffee year, according to information available on the state-run Coffee Board's website. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for less than 4.5 percent of the world's coffee, but exports 70-80 percent of its output. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top buyers of Indian coffee. Following were the prices quoted for 50 kg bags in rupees ====================================================== Grade Price range =========================================================== New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,900 - 13,250 A 13,400 - 13,650 AA 13,500 - 13,650 B 13,000 C 11,800 - 12,490 BBB 6,600 - 7,895 Previous season (2010-11) crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 12,350 c 12,450 BBB 6000 ROBUSTA CHERRY AA 5,700 A 5,650 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)