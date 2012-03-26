MUMBAI, March 26 Coffee prices in India showed mixed trend at last week's auction on selective buying by local traders and exporters, J Thomas & CO. said in a statement. There were no export query on arabica coffees on offer while robusta parchment coffees received strong support from local traders as well as overseas buyers, the statement said. Robusta parchment coffee prices rose 50-100 rupees per 50 kg as against last week's auction. However, arabica plantation and arabica cherry BBB prices fell 50-300 rupees per 50 kg, the statement said. Out of a total 193,761 kgs offered for the sale, only 72,000 kg was sold, it added. Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049 tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October, the state-run Coffee Board said early this month. India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only 4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ========================================================= Grade Price range ========================================================= New Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,400 - 10,425 A 10,850 C 9,750 - BBB 6,300 - 6,600 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 7,250 - 7,300 AB 7,850 - 7,900 AA 8,000 RKR 7,950 C 6,950 BBB 5,000 - 5,640 ARABIC CHERRY PB 9,000 A 8,800 C 6,700 BBB 5,705 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)