MUMBAI, March 26 Coffee prices in India showed
mixed trend at last week's auction on selective buying by local
traders and exporters, J Thomas & CO. said in a statement.
There were no export query on arabica coffees on offer while
robusta parchment coffees received strong support from local
traders as well as overseas buyers, the statement said.
Robusta parchment coffee prices rose 50-100 rupees per 50 kg
as against last week's auction. However, arabica plantation and
arabica cherry BBB prices fell 50-300 rupees per 50 kg, the
statement said.
Out of a total 193,761 kgs offered for the sale, only 72,000
kg was sold, it added.
Indian coffee exports eased 2.4 percent on year to 114,049
tonnes in the first five months of the coffee year from October,
the state-run Coffee Board said early this month.
India, the world's fifth biggest producer, accounts for only
4.5 percent of the world's output, but exports 70-80 percent of
its produce. Italy and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
=========================================================
Grade Price range
=========================================================
New Season (2011-12) Crop
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 10,400 - 10,425
A 10,850
C 9,750 -
BBB 6,300 - 6,600
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 7,250 - 7,300
AB 7,850 - 7,900
AA 8,000
RKR 7,950
C 6,950
BBB 5,000 - 5,640
ARABIC CHERRY
PB 9,000
A 8,800
C 6,700
BBB 5,705
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)