MUMBAI, June 4 Coffee prices in India rose in the auction held on Friday, helped by firm local demand, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co said. Robusta parchment coffees continued to receive good enquiry from exporters as well as domestic traders, the auctioneer said. The prices of robusta parchment rose by 50 rupees per 50 kgs compared to the previous week, while robusta cherry rose by 100-200 rupees on the week. Out of the total 250,320 kg on offer, 62,000 kg was sold. India shipped 230,883 tonnes of coffee in the eight months of the coffee year that started in October, down 3.7 percent on year, the state-run Coffee Board said. The country is likely to produce 320,000 tonnes of coffee for the crop year to September, higher than the 302,000 tonnes produced a year ago, the board estimates. ======================================================== Grade Price range ======================================================== Season (2011-12) Crop ARABICA PLANTATION PB 10,550 A 10,900 B 10,000 C 9,400 BBB 6,800 - 8,000 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 9,350 AB 9,700 AA 10,000 RKR 9,900 C 8,800 BBB 6,500 - 6,600 ARABICA CHERRY PB 8,650 C 6,500 AA 9,250 BBB 5,750 - 5,900 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 6,800 AB 7,075 - 7,110 AA 7,500 C 6,650 BBB 6,500 - 6,550 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)