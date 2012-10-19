MUMBAI, Oct 19 Coffee prices in India eased last week in tandem with overseas markets and falling demand from traders back home, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said on Friday. Prices of robusta cherry grade were lower by 150-200 rupees per 50 kg compared with the previous auction. Arabica Plantation C grade was lower by 350 rupees per 50 kg. Of the total 216,040 kg on offer, 62,000 kg were sold, the auctioneer said in a statement. Arabica coffee futures on IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) hovered above a 6-week low on Friday, with December up 0.4 cent, or 0.25 percent, at $1.5900 per lb. Coffee exports from India eased from the previous year's record levels, falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that started in October 2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of buyers for arabica. India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. =================================================== GRADE PRICES =================================================== Season (2011-12) ARABICA PLANTATION PB 9650 - 10,200 A 9,750 - 10,000 AA 10,100 - 10,200 B 9,000 C 7,900 - 7,950 ARABICA CHERRY BBB 6,500 ROBUSTA PARCHMENT PB 8,250 AB 8,750 C 8,000 BBB 6,500 - 6,950 ROBUSTA CHERRY PB 7,050 AB 7,150 - 7,300 AA 7,250 - 7,350 C 6,950 BBB 6,600 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)