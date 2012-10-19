MUMBAI, Oct 19 Coffee prices in India eased last
week in tandem with overseas markets and falling demand from
traders back home, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said on Friday.
Prices of robusta cherry grade were lower by 150-200 rupees
per 50 kg compared with the previous auction. Arabica Plantation
C grade was lower by 350 rupees per 50 kg. Of the total 216,040
kg on offer, 62,000 kg were sold, the auctioneer said in a
statement.
Arabica coffee futures on IntercontinentalExchange (ICE)
hovered above a 6-week low on Friday, with December up
0.4 cent, or 0.25 percent, at $1.5900 per lb.
Coffee exports from India eased from the previous year's
record levels, falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that
started in October 2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of
buyers for arabica.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5
percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its
produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
===================================================
GRADE PRICES
===================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 9650 - 10,200
A 9,750 - 10,000
AA 10,100 - 10,200
B 9,000
C 7,900 - 7,950
ARABICA CHERRY
BBB 6,500
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
PB 8,250
AB 8,750
C 8,000
BBB 6,500 - 6,950
ROBUSTA CHERRY
PB 7,050
AB 7,150 - 7,300
AA 7,250 - 7,350
C 6,950
BBB 6,600
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)