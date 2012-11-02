MUMBAI Nov 2 Coffee prices in India fell at
this week's auction as most traders stayed away from the market
due to softness in overseas markets, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co.
said on Friday.
"Due to the continuous drop in the international coffee
price, all sections of trade are purchasing limited quantities
only for their immediate requirement," the auctioneer said in a
statement.
Prices of arabica plantation coffee fell 600 to 800 rupees
per 50 kg from the previous auction.
At 1209 GMT, in New York, the key December coffee contract
was up 0.81 percent at $1.54 per lb. The contract hit
$1.52 on Thursday, the lowest level for the front month since
June 22.
Coffee exports from India eased from the previous year's
record levels, falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that
started in October 2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of
buyers for arabica.
India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5
percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its
produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of
Indian coffee.
===================================================
GRADE PRICES
===================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 9300
A 9,000 - 9,800
AA 9,200
B 8,200
C 8,250
BBB 6,600
ARABICA CHERRY
AA 9,750
A 9,550
ROBUSTA PARCHMENT
ROBUSTA CHERRY
AA 7,200 - 7,350
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)