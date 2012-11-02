MUMBAI Nov 2 Coffee prices in India fell at this week's auction as most traders stayed away from the market due to softness in overseas markets, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said on Friday.

"Due to the continuous drop in the international coffee price, all sections of trade are purchasing limited quantities only for their immediate requirement," the auctioneer said in a statement.

Prices of arabica plantation coffee fell 600 to 800 rupees per 50 kg from the previous auction.

At 1209 GMT, in New York, the key December coffee contract was up 0.81 percent at $1.54 per lb. The contract hit $1.52 on Thursday, the lowest level for the front month since June 22.

Coffee exports from India eased from the previous year's record levels, falling 8.6 percent in the coffee year that started in October 2011, weighed by depleting stocks and lack of buyers for arabica.

India, the world's fifth-biggest producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ===================================================

GRADE PRICES ===================================================

Season (2011-12)

ARABICA PLANTATION

PB 9300

A 9,000 - 9,800

AA 9,200

B 8,200

C 8,250

BBB 6,600

ARABICA CHERRY

AA 9,750

A 9,550

ROBUSTA PARCHMENT

ROBUSTA CHERRY

AA 7,200 - 7,350 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)