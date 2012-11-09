MUMBAI Nov 9 Coffee prices in India fell this
week t racking softness in overseas markets and on selective
buying by traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said in a
statement on Friday.
Prices of arabica plantation fell by 150-200 rupees per 50
kg as compared to the previous auction, the statement said.
In New York, December arabica coffee futures hit
their lowest level for the front month since June 19.
At 1315 GMT, the contract was trading down 0.17
percent at $1.515 per lb.
Robusta parchment and robusta cherry remained unsold at the
auction, the statement said.
Out of the total 113,201 kg offered for the sale around
33,000 kg were sold at the auction.
Coffee exports from India recovered 4 percent to 18,990
tonnes from October to Nov. 1, after falling 8.6 percent in the
previous crop year.
In value terms, coffee exports rose $56.48 million from
$53.49 million during the same period.
India, the world's fifth-biggest coffee producer, accounts
for 4.5 percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent
of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three
buyers of Indian coffee.
===================================================
GRADE PRICES
===================================================
Season (2011-12)
ARABICA PLANTATION
PB 9,100 - 9,150
A 8,600 - 9,000
AA 9,250 - 9,270
BBB 6,700
ARABICA CHERRY
PB 8,750
AA 9,250
A 9,050
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)