MUMBAI Nov 9 Coffee prices in India fell this week t racking softness in overseas markets and on selective buying by traders, auctioneer J. Thomas & Co. said in a statement on Friday.

Prices of arabica plantation fell by 150-200 rupees per 50 kg as compared to the previous auction, the statement said.

In New York, December arabica coffee futures hit their lowest level for the front month since June 19.

At 1315 GMT, the contract was trading down 0.17 percent at $1.515 per lb.

Robusta parchment and robusta cherry remained unsold at the auction, the statement said.

Out of the total 113,201 kg offered for the sale around 33,000 kg were sold at the auction.

Coffee exports from India recovered 4 percent to 18,990 tonnes from October to Nov. 1, after falling 8.6 percent in the previous crop year.

In value terms, coffee exports rose $56.48 million from $53.49 million during the same period.

India, the world's fifth-biggest coffee producer, accounts for 4.5 percent of the global output, and exports 70-80 percent of its produce. Italy, Russia and Germany are the top three buyers of Indian coffee. ===================================================

GRADE PRICES ===================================================

Season (2011-12)

ARABICA PLANTATION

PB 9,100 - 9,150

A 8,600 - 9,000

AA 9,250 - 9,270

BBB 6,700

ARABICA CHERRY

PB 8,750

AA 9,250

A 9,050 (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)